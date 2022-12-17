FIFA World Cup Final: 10 Players To Watch Out For In France vs Argentina

As the FIFA World Cup Final approaches on Sunday, let's take a look at the top players from the finalist teams; France & Argentina
Kylian Mbappe is a French professional footballer who plays the forward position for the French national team and Ligue 1 club. He is considered by many to be one of the best players in the game.
Antoine Griezmann is a professional football player from France who is known for his speed, dribbling ability, and clinical finishing. He plays the forward position for club Atlético Madrid and the France national team.
Olivier Giroud plays the striker position for AC Milan and the French national team. He is well known for his consistent goal scoring ability and shot power.
Adrien Rabiot is a professional football player who plays the centre midfield position for club Juventus and the France national team.
Dayot Upamecano is a professional footballer who plays the position of centre-back for the club Bayern Munich and the French national team.
Arguably one of the most popular players in football, Lionel Messi plays the forward position for the club Paris Saint-Germain and also captains the Argentina national team.
Emiliano Martizen is a professional football player who plays the position of goalkeeper for the club Aston Villa and and the Argentina national team.
Cristian Romero is a professional footballer who plays the position of centre-back for the club Tottenham Hotspur as well as the Argentina national football team.
Rodrigo de Paul is a professional soccer player from Argentina. He currently plays as a midfielder for Atlético Madrid in the Spanish La Liga and the Argentina national team and is known for his technical ability and passing skills.
Lautaro Martinez is a professional football player from Argentina. He currently plays as a forward for Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A and the Argentina national team.