FIFA Awards 2023: Full Winners' List

The seventh year of FIFA’s The Best Awards have been announced! Check out the highlights of the 2023 FIFA Awards winners.
Marcia Aoki accepted the special recognition award for late Football legend Pele at the Best FIFA Football Awards.
The FIFA Puskas Award is generally presented to a footballer who scores the most beautiful goal. This year the award was presented to Marcin Oleksy.
Mary Earps of England, who won the Euro, received the Best Women's Goalkeeper Award out of the three nominations.
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina, who won the World Cup, was awarded FIFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper of the year.
Alexia Putellas, a standout for Barcelona and Spain, was awarded The Best FIFA Women's Player at the FIFA Awards ceremony on Monday in Paris.
Lionel Messi was awarded FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year following Argentina’s World Cup victory in December in Qatar.
Sarina Wiegman, who had guided the Netherlands to European glory in the year 2017 has won the FIFA Women's Coach Award.
Lionel Scaloni, Aregntina’s world-cup winning coach has been presented with the best FIFA Men’s Coach Award.
The FIFA Fair Play Award was given to Georgian footballer Luka Lochoshvili for his life-saving actions during an Austrian Bundesliga game.
The Argentinian National Team fans, who travelled to Qatar in astounding numbers to show tremendous support for their team's ultimately successful FIFA World Cup campaign, were given the Best FIFA Fan Award.
Some of the winners for the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 were: Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais, Chile), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia).
Some of the winners of the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 were: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Casemiro (Real Madrid/Manchester United, Brazil), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina).