FIFA Awards 2023: Full Winners' List

The seventh year of FIFA’s The Best Awards have been announced! Check out the highlights of the 2023 FIFA Awards winners.

Updated On 12:14 PM IST

Special Recognition Award

Marcia Aoki accepted the special recognition award for late Football legend Pele at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Puskas Award

The FIFA Puskas Award is generally presented to a footballer who scores the most beautiful goal. This year the award was presented to Marcin Oleksy.

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Award

Mary Earps of England, who won the Euro, received the Best Women's Goalkeeper Award out of the three nominations.

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina, who won the World Cup, was awarded FIFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper of the year.

Best FIFA Women’s Player Award

Alexia Putellas, a standout for Barcelona and Spain, was awarded The Best FIFA Women's Player at the FIFA Awards ceremony on Monday in Paris.

Best FIFA Men’s Player Award

Lionel Messi was awarded FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year following Argentina’s World Cup victory in December in Qatar.

Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award

Sarina Wiegman, who had guided the Netherlands to European glory in the year 2017 has won the FIFA Women's Coach Award.

Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award

Lionel Scaloni, Aregntina’s world-cup winning coach has been presented with the best FIFA Men’s Coach Award.

FIFA Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fair Play Award was given to Georgian footballer Luka Lochoshvili for his life-saving actions during an Austrian Bundesliga game.

Best FIFA Fan Award

The Argentinian National Team fans, who travelled to Qatar in astounding numbers to show tremendous support for their team's ultimately successful FIFA World Cup campaign, were given the Best FIFA Fan Award.

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11

Some of the winners for the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 were: Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais, Chile), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia).

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11

Some of the winners of the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 were: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Casemiro (Real Madrid/Manchester United, Brazil), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina).

