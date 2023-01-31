FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of January 2023

Check the latest FD rates offered by Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank in January 2023.
Fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular investment choice as they offer capital protection along with guaranteed returns. Different banks offer different FD interest rates for their customers. Let’s take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank in January 2023.
Axis Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. January 10, 2023). The Axis Bank FD interest rates now range from 3.50% to 7.26% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the Axis Bank FD rates range between 3.50% to 8.01% per annum.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. January 24, 2023). The new Kotak Mahindra Bank FD rates now range from 2.75% to 7.00% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the Kotak Mahindra Bank FD rates now range between 3.25% and 7.50%.
HDFC Bank has also revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore. These new FD rates are effective from January 24, 2023. With this revision, you can now earn interest at the rate of 3.00% to 7.00% on HDFC Bank fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the HDFC Bank FD rates now range between 3.50% and 7.75%.
ICICI Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits above ₹2 Crore but less than ₹5 Crore (w.e.f. January 25, 2023). After the revision, you can now earn interest ranging from 4.50% to 7.15% per annum on ICICI Bank FDs with a maturity of 7 days to 10 years.
IDFC First Bank has revised its FD interest rates for bulk FDs above ₹2 Crore but less than ₹5 Crore (w.e.f. January 30, 2023). The IDFC First Bank FD rates will now range from 5.20% to 7.55% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.50% over the rate of deposit for the respective tenor.