FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of January 2023

HDFC Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

HDFC Bank has also revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore. These new FD rates are effective from January 24, 2023. With this revision, you can now earn interest at the rate of 3.00% to 7.00% on HDFC Bank fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the HDFC Bank FD rates now range between 3.50% and 7.75%.