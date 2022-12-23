FD Rates For Senior Citizens Above 80 Years: Union Bank vs PNB vs Indian Bank vs RBL Bank

Check out the interest rates offered by various banks to super senior citizens.
For super senior citizens above the age of 80, Union Bank offers an additional 0.75% interest rate above the base rate. The highest interest offered for super senior citizens by Union bank is 8.05%.
Punjab National Bank offers an increased FD interest rate of 0.80% to super senior citizens above the base rate. The highest FD interest rate offered by PNB Bank to those above 80 is 8.10%.
Indian Bank also provides an additional 0.75% FD interest over the base rate for super senior citizens. The maximum interest rate offered to those above 80 by Indian Bank is 7.00%.
RBL Bank also provides an additional 0.75% interest over and above the base rate to super senior citizens. The highest FD interest offered by RBL bank to those above 80 is 8.30%.