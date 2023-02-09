Everything You Can Do With The New AI-Powered Bing And Microsoft Edge

Learn more about the new AI-powered features of Microsoft Bing and Microsoft Edge, including real-time news updates, and more

Updated On 09 Feb 2023

ChatGPT-Powered Bing Uses Real-Time Data

Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing is feeding updated and real-time  news into its chat version, allowing users to ask about current events and get a summary of the news based on multiple sources.

Receptive To Feedbacks

The Bing chatbot is not always accurate, but it provides users with a dislike button to send feedback to fix inaccuracies and improve the AI. Bing's chat answers are displayed alongside traditional search results, making it easier for users to transition to AI-powered search.

Chatbot Integrated Into Edge Browser

The main advantage of Bing chat over other chatbots can be found in Microsoft's integration of the chatbot powers into its Edge browser. Edge now has a sidebar that can scan entire web pages, allowing users to pick out information or run chat queries against websites.

New Compose Tab Added To Edge

There is a new compose tab added to the Edge sidebar that makes it easier to write and format a blog post, email, or a simple list and provides much-needed functionality.

AI-Powered Bing Can Write Code

Microsoft has also reportedly claimed that its AI-powered Bing is better at writing code than ChatGPT, and is waiting for experts to test its claims and provide the results.

It's Microsoft vs Google now

Microsoft is trying to steal market share from Google by integrating the AI-powered Bing into its Edge browser. Meanwhile, Google has already responded in a way with its own ChatGPT competitor called Bard, an AI-based chatbot.

