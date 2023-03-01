EMIs To Go Up: These Banks Have Hiked Their Retail Lending Rates

As RBI increased the repo rates, banks have also increased MCLR resulting in loans becoming more expensive.

9:43 PM IST

HDFC Bank 

HDFC Bank has increased its MCLR by 10 points from February 7, meaning the interest rates on loans across multiple categories have gone up by 0.10%.

Central Bank Of India 

The Central Bank of India also raised its MCLR by 25 points in February, which translates to a 0.25% increase in the interest rates for home loans and other types of loans.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank has also increased its MCLR rates by a range of 5 to 15 points, effectively making different types of loans more expensive by an interest margin of 0.05 % to 0.15%.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) raised its MCLR rates by 25 points from 8.75% to 9.00% in February, making interest rates on loans more expensive by an interest margin of 0.25%.

Union Bank Of India

Union Bank of India raised its MCLR rates by different levels across multiple categories as a result of the RBI raising the repo rate. This makes interest rates across various types of loans more expensive.

Bank Of Baroda

Bank of Baroda also increased its MCLR by 5 basis points on February 12, resulting in the lending rate increasing from 7.85% to 7.90%. Thus, Bank of Baroda loans across various categories have become more expensive by 0.05%

