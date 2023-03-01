EMIs To Go Up: These Banks Have Hiked Their Retail Lending Rates

As RBI increased the repo rates, banks have also increased MCLR resulting in loans becoming more expensive.
HDFC Bank has increased its MCLR by 10 points from February 7, meaning the interest rates on loans across multiple categories have gone up by 0.10%.
The Central Bank of India also raised its MCLR by 25 points in February, which translates to a 0.25% increase in the interest rates for home loans and other types of loans.
Canara Bank has also increased its MCLR rates by a range of 5 to 15 points, effectively making different types of loans more expensive by an interest margin of 0.05 % to 0.15%.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) raised its MCLR rates by 25 points from 8.75% to 9.00% in February, making interest rates on loans more expensive by an interest margin of 0.25%.
Union Bank of India raised its MCLR rates by different levels across multiple categories as a result of the RBI raising the repo rate. This makes interest rates across various types of loans more expensive.
Bank of Baroda also increased its MCLR by 5 basis points on February 12, resulting in the lending rate increasing from 7.85% to 7.90%. Thus, Bank of Baroda loans across various categories have become more expensive by 0.05%