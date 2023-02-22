Double-Decker Electric Bus For Mumbai: All You Need To Know

Double-decker AC Bus For Mumbai

The first AC electric double-decker bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was launched on February 21. This is one of the 200 buses that BEST has acquired on a wet lease from Switch Mobility, an Ashok Leyland company. Around 8:45 AM on Tuesday morning, this double-decker electric bus was seen running on route 115 between CSMT and Nariman Point in South Bombay.