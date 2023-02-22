Double-Decker Electric Bus For Mumbai: All You Need To Know

The first e-AC double-decker bus operated by BEST was launched on February 21 in Mumbai. Read on to know its details.

Double-decker AC Bus For Mumbai

The first AC electric double-decker bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was launched on February 21. This is one of the 200 buses that BEST has acquired on a wet lease from Switch Mobility, an Ashok Leyland company. Around 8:45 AM on Tuesday morning, this double-decker electric bus was seen running on route 115 between CSMT and Nariman Point in South Bombay.

Double-Decker e-AC Bus: Type

The bus is a Switch Mobility EiV 22 type. It has cutting-edge Lithium-ion NMC chemistry.

Double-Decker e-AC Bus: Battery

The bus provides possibilities for modular batteries and charges in between 1.5 and 3 hours. Additionally, the bus can travel up to 250 kilometres on its battery power.

Double-Decker e-AC Bus: Features

There are 73 seats on this electric AC double-decker bus. The bus is equipped with features like mobile charging stations, GPS, digital destination boards, a public addressing system, automatic doors, and can be fully charged in 80 minutes.

Double-Decker e-AC Bus: Interior

This e-AC double decker bus comes with two staircases and doors to access the upper deck. This will help reduce crowding and pushing when people board and exit. The bus's seating configuration follows the design layout that has been authorised by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

More Double-Decker e-AC Buses To Come

According to reports, two more electric double-decker buses will be soon introduced by BEST; one departing from Churchgate and the other from Kurla.

