Double-Decker Electric Bus For Mumbai: All You Need To Know

The first e-AC double-decker bus operated by BEST was launched on February 21 in Mumbai. Read on to know its details.
The first AC electric double-decker bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was launched on February 21. This is one of the 200 buses that BEST has acquired on a wet lease from Switch Mobility, an Ashok Leyland company. Around 8:45 AM on Tuesday morning, this double-decker electric bus was seen running on route 115 between CSMT and Nariman Point in South Bombay.
The bus is a Switch Mobility EiV 22 type. It has cutting-edge Lithium-ion NMC chemistry.
The bus provides possibilities for modular batteries and charges in between 1.5 and 3 hours. Additionally, the bus can travel up to 250 kilometres on its battery power.
There are 73 seats on this electric AC double-decker bus. The bus is equipped with features like mobile charging stations, GPS, digital destination boards, a public addressing system, automatic doors, and can be fully charged in 80 minutes.
This e-AC double decker bus comes with two staircases and doors to access the upper deck. This will help reduce crowding and pushing when people board and exit. The bus's seating configuration follows the design layout that has been authorised by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
According to reports, two more electric double-decker buses will be soon introduced by BEST; one departing from Churchgate and the other from Kurla.