Donald Trump Indictment: Here’s What It Means

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
An indictment is a charging document presented to a court by a grand jury. This document officially accuses a person of one or more crimes.
The specific charges against Donald Trump have not been made public. However, it is believed that the indictment involves a payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress, before the 2016 US presidential elections to keep her from revealing an affair she said she had with Trump.
After an indictment, an accused may be arrested or can voluntarily surrender to authorities. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that they had contacted Donald Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender.
As per the common procedure in a criminal case, once he is in police custody, the officials will process Trump behind closed doors, taking his fingerprints and mug shots. This will be followed by an arraignment.
At the arraignment hearing, a judge will decide if the former US president will have to pay bail or adhere to certain conditions- like travel restrictions or home confinement- pending a trial. The judge will also set the dates for future hearings.
After Donald Trump is arraigned and enters a plea, he will have to face a series of preliminary court hearings to decide a date for a trial and finalise witnesses and evidence.