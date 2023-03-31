Donald Trump And Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: 7 Key Things To Know

On March 30, a grand jury reportedly voted to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump

The Hush Money Case Is Being Investigated For Long

The investigation into the hush money payment has been ongoing since 2018, and the recent development of criminal charges against Trump marks a significant step forward in the case.

Grand Jury Investigation

Earlier this year, New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg set up a grand jury to investigate whether there was enough evidence to pursue prosecution against Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

The Hush Money

In 2016, Stormy Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 in hush money to keep silent about it.

Payment Made Through Trump’s Lawyer

The payment was allegedly made via Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen just before the 2016 election. The payment was made through a company set up by Cohen, which was found to be in violation of campaign finance laws.

Cohen Had Been Sentenced To Prison

Trump's lawyer Cohen has previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the payment and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Criminal Charges

On March 30, the grand jury reportedly voted to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump. Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges, but it is not yet known what charges will be filed.

Trump's Response

Trump has called the investigation a "political witch-hunt" by a "corrupt, depraved, and weaponized justice system" on his social media platform Truth Social.

