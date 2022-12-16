Ditching Tesla? Here Are The Best New Luxury EV Alternatives

In recent times most car manufacturers apart from Tesla have come up with their own versions of luxury EVs that you can check out.

Mercedes Benz EQS 

The Mercedes Benz EQS is one of the company's flagship luxury electric cars that is build as a sedan and has a seating capacity of 5. The car has a driving range of about 857 km on a full charge.

BMW i7 2023 

The BMW i7 2023 is an electric luxury that is set for launch in the coming months and the car enthusiast community is waiting with much anticipation. The car can run up to 510 km on a single charge.

BMW i4 Electric 

The i4 is BMW's first fully electric luxury cars that is giving tough competition to Tesla. The BMW i4 has an impressive driving range of 590 km on a full charge and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

Audi eTron 

The eTron is Audi's first purely electric SUV which provides a driving range of up to 484 km on a full charge. The eTron also provides an all wheel drive and supports high speed charging.

Porsche Taycan

The Taycan is one of Porsche's flagship luxury electric cars that come with a whole host of features. Most importantly, the Porsche Taycan provides a driving range of up to 505 km and a top speed of 230 kmph.

Volvo XC40 Recharge 

The XC40 Recharge is a purely electric SUV by Volvo that provides a driving range of up to 418 km on a full charge and supports fast charging, which can charge the X40 Recharge from 10% battery to 80% within 28 minutes.

