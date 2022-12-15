Digital Rupee vs UPI: 6 Key Differences Between RBI's E-rupee And UPI Explained

As the RBI looks to introduce the digital rupee soon, many are confused about how it's different from the UPI system.

1. E-Rupee Is A Currency. UPI Is A Payment Platform

The most significant difference between UPI and e-rupee is that e-rupee is an RBI supported digital currency which is officially recognised. On the other hand, UPI is a payment interface to transfer money.

2. E-Rupee Transfers Are Direct. Bank Is An Intermediary In UPI 

When it comes to transferring money using UPI, the money is deducted from your bank account and transferred to the other party. In the case of e-rupee, the money will directly be deducted from your virtual wallet where the e-rupee is stored. Wi

3. You Can Withdraw Cash With E-Rupee, But Not With UPI

You can withdraw money from your mobile wallet if you have a e-rupee stored there, which will be similar to visiting an ATM to withdraw cash. However, you cannot withdraw cash using UPI, only transfer between bank accounts.

4. UPI Is Linked To Bank Account. E-Rupee Has A Virtual Wallet

When you use UPI for payments, the money is deducted from your personal bank account. However, when you transfer e-rupee, it will be deducted from your virtual wallet.

5. E-Rupee Will Be Governed By RBI, Unlike UPI

The Reserve Bank of India is personally handling the e-rupee project with all its technical and administrative requirements. On the other hand, UPI is run by the NCPI in collaboration with many banks.

6. E-Rupee Will Be Anonymous. UPI Stores Customer Data

Transferring money using digital rupee will be similar to handing cash to another person, they won't get to know your details. However, in case of UPI, the banks who act as intermediaries know all about your financial transactions.

