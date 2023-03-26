Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: 6 Players To Watch Out For In WPL Final

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will face Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the inaugural final of WPL.
With 310 runs in 8 matches, Delhi Capitals skipper is the highest run getter in the tournament. DC fans will be hoping for a big innings from Lanning in the all important final match.
The player of the match in the Eliminator, Nat Sciver has delivered with both the bat and the ball in hand. She has scored 272 runs and taken 10 wickets in 9 games in the WPL.
Issy Wong took a hat trick in the Eliminator and ended the match with figures of 4/15 in four overs. The 20-year-old pacer has taken 12 wickets in 9 games for the Mumbai Indians.
The South African all-rounder has taken 9 wickets in 8 matches for the Delhi Capitals. Her spell with the new ball will be crucial against the Mumbai Indians.
Amelia Kerr's cameo of 29 runs in 19 balls helped Mumbai Indians post a target of 180+ against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator. Kerr is also the fourth highest wicket taker in the tournament with 13 wickets.
Last time, when the Capitals played against the Mumbai Indians, Alice Capsey scored 38 runs in 17 balls. The 18-year-old all-rounder from England is a player to watch out for in the finals.