Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023: 5 Key Players To Watch Out

DC taken on GT in match 7 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
In what promises to be a cracking game, Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in match 7 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here are the 5 key players to watch out for
Gill comes into this game after scoring a match-winning knock of 63 runs in 36 balls while chasing the score of 178 against CSK. He was also the star of the match when GT faced DC in IPL 2022 season where he scored 84 runs off just 46 balls. He is one of our top order batsman to watch out for.
Warner comes into this game on back of a hard-fought half century against LSG scoring 56 runs off 48 balls, though in vain as DC lost the match by 50 runs. But if DC were to have higher chances of winning then Warner will be the one to watch out for
Though known for being a specialist bowler Rashid Khan can play a blinder with the bat as well, and that's what he did against GT's first match against CSK where he picked up two wickets and scored a quick-fire 10 runs in penultimate over to take GT over the ropes. He is one of the top bowlers to watch out for
The captain of GT team who led them to their 2022 IPL triumph will once again be looking forward to contribute with both bat and ball. In their game against DC in IPL 2022 he went on to score 31 runs off 27 balls and also took a wicket for just 22 runs
May not be the strongest bowler in DC lineup but Khaleel has proven to be effective in the game against LSG where he took a wicket and was the most economical bowler. In IPL 2022, Khaleel bagged two wickets which included the prized ones of Gill and Pandya. So he could well be the underdog bowler of this match