Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: 6 Players To Watch Out For

The Giants will be looking for their second win of the tournament when they take on the Capitals on March 16
Australian cricketer Meg Lanning is dominating the Delhi Capitals’ batting order in the WPL 2023. She is the tournament's top scorer so far, having accumulated 221 runs. She is the current holder of the Orange Cap.
Delhi Capitals pacer Shikha Pandey played a key role in restricting RCB to only 150/4 in their WPL clash on March 13, 2023. She was a star with the ball as she picked her second consecutive 3fer in the tournament. With 8 wickets in her bag so far, Pandey currently is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023.
In DC's game against Gujarat Giants on March 11, 2023, Shafali Verma smashed a 19-ball half-century. Despite failing against the RCB, she has been crucial in giving the Capitals a good start in the powerplay. At present she is 6th in table as far as most number of runs scored in the WPL so far
Harleen Deol is one of the strongest players in the Gujarat Giants' batting order. Deol played a great knock vs RCB on March 8, 2023, where she smashed 67 runs off just 45 balls. So far, Harleen Deol has scored 155 runs in five games.
ICC's Player Of The Month for February 2023, Ashleigh Gardner hasn't performed in the way her fans would expect from her. But in the last game against MI she did pick up 3 wickets, which included the prized wickets of Matthews and Kaur. So we can expect more from her in the game against DC
Australian cricketer Kim Garth was roped in by Gujarat Giants after Deandra Dottin was ruled out from the tournament. She became the second bowler in the WPL to take a five-wicket haul. Garth's performance will be crucial if the Giants want to win against the Capitals.