Deadlines Extended! Find Out The Important Tasks For Which Extension Has Been Given

Govt extends deadline for money-related tasks

In order to help the taxpayers, the government has extended the March 31 deadline for some of the finance-related tasks.

1. PAN-Aadhaar Linking Date

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar till June 30, 2023.

Penalty For Not Linking PAN-Aadhaar

From July 1, 2023, an unlinked PAN will become inoperative with consequences, the CBDT said in a statement. "The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of ₹1,000," the statement said.

2. Deadline To Add Nominee For Demat And Trading Account

SEBI has extended the deadline to update the nomination details for trading and demat accounts to September 30, 2023.

SEBI Issues Warning

Those accounts that fail to update the nomination will be frozen with effect from September 30, India's market regulator said in a circular.

3. Deadline For Mutual Fund Nominee Updation

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also extended the deadline for nominee updation to September 30, 2023 for mutual fund investors.

