DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about match no.40 of the IPL between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played against each other on April 24 and within a week's time, they'll meet again in match no. 40 of the IPL. Both the teams are still at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

Date

The DC vs SRH reverse fixture will be played on Saturday, April 29.

Time

The second match of the double header on Saturday will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The match will be played at DC's homeground - The Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

DC vs SRH Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 22, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 11, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 11

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

