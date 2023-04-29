DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about match no.40 of the IPL between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played against each other on April 24 and within a week's time, they'll meet again in match no. 40 of the IPL. Both the teams are still at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.
The DC vs SRH reverse fixture will be played on Saturday, April 29.
The second match of the double header on Saturday will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The match will be played at DC's homeground - The Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.
Matches Played: 22, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 11, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 11
David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.