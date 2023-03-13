DC Vs RCB: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Top 6 players to watch out for in the TATA WPL 2023 encounter between DC and RCB.
Meg Lanning, the captain of DC, has firmly retained the top spot on the Orange Cap List. With 183 runs under her belt, she now holds the WPL 2023 record for most runs scored.
With 103 runs thus far, Shafali Verma is fourth on the Orange Cap List. In the game against RCB, Shafali batted first alongside Lanning and helped Delhi Capitals cruise to a 10 wicket victory by scoring 76 runs off of 28 balls. In WPL 2023, she has the third-highest strike rate of 192.47.
Marizanne Kapp collected a five-wicket haul in the match against Gujarat Giants in the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The five wickets Kapp took against the Giants brought her total in the Women's Premier League 2023 to six. She now has a strike rate of 172.72, seventh highest in the WPL 2023 after 4 games.
Sophie, a powerful batter for the RCB, has scored 96 runs overall after three games. In her most recent game against the UP Warriorz, she had blasted 36 runs in 23 balls. She is the leading run scorer for RCB and is currently ranked fifth on the Orange Cap list with a strike rate of 143.28.
Ellyse Perry, a six-time T20 World Cup champion, has shown off her batting skills by smacking some eye-catching boundaries. She has continued to play well in the Women's Premier League 2023 and recently hit her first half-century against the UP Warriorz at Mumbai's Brabourne Cricket Stadium.
In the WPL 2023, Heather Knight has played a crucial role for the RCB. In addition to being an excellent all-arounder, she leads RCB in wickets taken with four. Her strike rate of 188.57 ranks her fourth highest in the TATA WPL 2023.