DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals will play against the Mumbai Indians. Both the teams haven't won a game in the tournament so far.
The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 11.
The DC vs MI contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host tonight's match between the Capitals and the Indians.
Matches Played: 32, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 15, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 17.
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Arshad Khan