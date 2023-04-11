DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are winless in the tournament so far.

DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Match 16

In match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals will play against the Mumbai Indians. Both the teams haven't won a game in the tournament so far.

Date

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 11.

Time

The DC vs MI contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host tonight's match between the Capitals and the Indians.

DC vs MI Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 32, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 15, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 17.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Arshad Khan

