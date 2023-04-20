DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals are the only team without a win in the tournament so far.

IPL 2023, Match 28: DC vs KKR

The Delhi Capitals will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match no.28 of the Indian Premier League. DC are the only team in the tournament without a win whereas the Knight Riders lost to Mumbai despite Venkatesh Iyer scoring a century.

Date

DC vs KKR match is scheduled on Thursday, April 20. This is the second match of the doubleheader.

Time

The match will begin at 7:30 pm post the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore contest.

Venue

The DC vs KKR match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC vs KKR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played 31: Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 14, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 14, No Result: 1

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma..

