DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals are the only team without a win in the tournament so far.
The Delhi Capitals will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match no.28 of the Indian Premier League. DC are the only team in the tournament without a win whereas the Knight Riders lost to Mumbai despite Venkatesh Iyer scoring a century.
DC vs KKR match is scheduled on Thursday, April 20. This is the second match of the doubleheader.
The match will begin at 7:30 pm post the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore contest.
The DC vs KKR match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Matches Played 31: Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 14, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 14, No Result: 1
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma..