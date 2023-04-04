DC vs GT: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record and Predicted Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.7

Updated On 11:03 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 7: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have started their campaign on a winning note whereas the Delhi Capitals faced a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. In match no.7, the Capitals will be looking to bounce back when they face the Titans.

Date

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be played on Tuesday, April 4.

Time 

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

DC vs GT Head-To-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 1, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 0, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Josh Little.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje.

