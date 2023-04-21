CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about the IPL 2023 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In match no.29 of the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni's CSK will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK won their last game against RCB in Bengaluru whereas SRH were defeated by the Mumbai Indians.
The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is scheduled for Friday, April 21.
The CSK vs SRH match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
CSK's home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is the venue for today's match.
Matches Played: 18, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 18, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 5
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande