CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The finalists of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League are set to clash in match no.17 of IPL 2023.

Updated On 9:30 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 17: CSK vs RR

The finalists of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League are set to clash in match no.17 of IPL 2023. Both the teams have won 2 games and lost one in the three games they have played in the tournament.

Date

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 12.

Time

The CSK vs RR contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is the venue for the CSK vs RR battle.

CSK vs RR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 26, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 15, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 11.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

