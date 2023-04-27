CSK ICICI Bank Credit Card: Features And Benefits

Official Twitter handle of CSK tweeted about the existing co-branded credit card on April 26
ICICI Bank had partnered with CSK and introduced a co-branded credit card. The card is specifically created for the millions of cricket fans of the legendary squad and comes with a variety of exclusive advantages.
This new card is an addition to a limited number of co-branded credit cards that the bank provides to help sports fans connect with their favourite teams and take advantage of credit card features.
The credit card offers special benefits to CSK supporters, such as joining and renewal gifts worth 2,000 reward points. These points can be used to get autographed souvenirs from key players on CSK products.
The CSK ICICI Bank credit card comes with an annual charge of ₹500.
Upon spending ₹5,000 in the preceding quarter, the cardholders are entitled to one complimentary domestic lounge visit each quarter.
The cardholders may also get a chance to interact with the team's players.
This credit card also provides free entry to CSK games throughout the match season.
When purchasing movie tickets with BookMyShow, cardholders can receive a 25% discount up to ₹100.
The CSK ICICI Bank credit card also provides a fuel surcharge waiver of 1% at all HPCL fuel stations.