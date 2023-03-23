Covid Surge In India: Key Points From PM Modi's Review Meet

There has been a recent surge in COVID cases in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday, March 22, to review public health preparedness in light of the Covid surge. The meeting was attended by top health ministry officials.
At the review meeting on Wednesday, PM Modi urged authorities to focus on genome sequencing to detect new strains. He also mentioned the need to monitor influenza-like symptoms and urged people to follow respiratory hygiene.
On March 19, the health ministry issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in light of the surge. They focused on the need to maintain physical distancing, use masks, and seek immediate medical attention if serious symptoms persist for more than five days.
The Health Ministry also sent letters to the governments of Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka encouraging them to follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinations and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
According to the Health Ministry data on Wednesday, India recorded 1,134 fresh infections, with active cases rising to 7,026. The Covid-related death toll has gone up to 5,30,813 with five new reported fatalities.
One death each has been recorded in the states of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.09%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.98%.