Covid Cases Rising In India: Top 7 Developments So Far

Here are the top seven steps that have been taken to prevent the rise of Covid cases in India.

Covid Cases In India

The number of Covid cases has been rising in India. On Tuesday, the country logged 1,573 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 10,981.

States To Be On Alert

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry urged states to be on high alert and ensure their readiness to manage the viral disease.

States To Undertake Mock Drills

On March 27, the Centre recommended that states hold simulated drills at all healthcare facilities on April 10 and April 11 to check that the hospital infrastructure, including PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, logistics, ventilators, and human resources are operationally ready.

States To Increase RT-PCR Tests

The Union Health Secretary asked states to increase testing by utilising more RT-PCR methods and early symptom reporting. Also, those with respiratory illnesses were advised to limit their personal contact.

States To Follow A Five-Fold Strategy

The Centre has written to the governments of six states, i.e. Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, pleading them to focus on containing the sharp increase in Covid infections by putting an emphasis on treating, testing, tracking, administering vaccinations, and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Revision Of Covid-19 Guidelines

In light of the spike in Covid cases, the Ministry of Health released updated guidelines for states to follow, emphasising on the necessity of maintaining physical distance, wearing face masks, using handkerchiefs while sneezing, and seeking prompt medical help if symptoms continued for longer than five days.

Effective Need For Monitoring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the necessity for states to follow up on testing for influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and adenovirus and for effective surveillance of IRI/SARI cases.

Emphasis On Tracking New Strains

To combat the surge of Covid-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the states to concentrate on whole genome sequencing of positive cases in order to identify new influenza strains and their effects on national public health.

