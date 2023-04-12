Covid-19 In India: 5 States With Highest Active Coronavirus Cases As Of April 12

India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to Union Health Ministry.
India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. As per news agency ANI, the overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65% and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83%.
As of Thursday, April 12, there are 14,506 active covid cases in Kerala.
As of Thursday, April 12, the state of Maharashtra has a total of 4,875 active coronavirus cases. One fatality was also recorded on Wednesday.
The national capital currently has 2,876 active cases of the coronavirus, as per Union Health Ministry data.
The south Indian state currently has 2,301 active coronavirus cases. Overall, Tamil Nadu has reported 35,59,452 cases since 2019.
As of Thursday, April 12, Haryana has 2,149 active covid cases. One death was reported in the state due to the virus.