Covid-19 In India: 5 States With Highest Active Coronavirus Cases As Of April 12

India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to Union Health Ministry.

Updated On 3:39 PM IST

India records over 7000 new Covid cases

India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. As per news agency ANI, the overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65% and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83%.

1. Kerela

As of Thursday, April 12, there are 14,506 active covid cases in Kerala.

2. Maharashtra

As of Thursday, April 12, the state of Maharashtra has a total of 4,875 active coronavirus cases. One fatality was also recorded on Wednesday.

3. Delhi

The national capital currently has 2,876 active cases of the coronavirus, as per Union Health Ministry data.

4. Tamil Nadu

The south Indian state currently has 2,301 active coronavirus cases. Overall, Tamil Nadu has reported 35,59,452 cases since 2019.

5. Haryana

As of Thursday, April 12, Haryana has 2,149 active covid cases. One death was reported in the state due to the virus.

More Stories

India’s Oldest Billionaire Keshub Mahindra Dies At 99

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 11
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe