Citroën C3 Aircross Launched: Check Price & Key Features

Car manufacturer Citroën has just launched the C3 Aircross SUV globally

Updated On 5:57 PM IST

Design

The Citroën C3 Aircross is a stylish SUV that has a two-slat front grille with split headlamps. The car has a length of 4.3 metres and a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The SUV is also fitted with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Mileage

While the official mileage details for the Citroën C3 Aircross have not been revealed yet, it is expected that the car will have a mileage of around 14-18 kmpl.

Engine

The Citroën C3 Aircross SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with a six-speed manual unit.

Expected Price

As per reports, the C3 Aircross would become available in the Indian market during the second half of 2023 and would be priced around  ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

Competitors

The Citroën C3 Aircross will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, etc., in the SUV segment.

Features

The C3 Aircross comes packed with features like fog lamps, a tachometer, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

