Christmas 2022: 8 Movies To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar This Holiday Season

Check out these Christmas related movies that you can watch on Disney+Hotstar
Home Alone is the perfect holiday classic. Set in the time of Christmas, the film follows the comedic adventures of a boy who is left behind while the rest of his family goes on vacation.
As the final instalment in the Iron Man trilogy, this film is set during Christmas when Tony Stark (played by the charismatic Robert Downey Jr.) has to battle his inner demons and save the world and his loved ones from a crazed gang of villains.
Another Christmas classic, this movie follows two fathers (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad) who are desperately trying to purchase a Turbo Man action figure, which is an extremely popular children's gift that is out of stock everywhere.
In this film based off a Charles Dickens story, Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean and cheap man, meets three spirits who help him understand his mistakes and encourage him to be a better person.
In this iconic Christmas film, Tim Allen stars as a toy salesman who, through a series of comedic events, becomes the new Santa Claus.
If your children are a fan of Disney movies, then check out Olaf's Frozen Adventure. In the film, everyone leaves the kingdom of Arendelle for the holidays, Anna and Elsa realize they don't have any family traditions. Olaf sets out to find the best traditions and save Christmas.
For fans of the MCU, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special will provide the perfect mix of Christmas cheer and meeting your favourite characters in Peter Quill, Groot, Rocket, Drax and more.
In this heartwarming holiday film, Nick, Santa's son (played by the hilarious Bill Hader), disappears just as he is set to become the next Santa Claus. Noelle, Santa's daughter (played by the charming Anna Kendrick), must step in and save Christmas.