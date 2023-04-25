Check Team India's Squad For The ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final

India will play the World Test Championship final against Australia from June 7 to June 11 in England.
The BCCI on Tuesday, April 25 announced the 15-member squad that will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final in June at The Oval in England.
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the WTC Final against Australia. This will be the second time India will play in the WTC Final. Ajinkya Rahane who was excluded from the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been called back by the selectors.
India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will miss the WTC final due to injuries.
Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner