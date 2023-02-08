Check Fuel Prices Today: Petrol And Diesel Prices On February 8, 2023

Fuel prices continue to remain stable in the country. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.

Updated On 08 Feb 2023

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

OMCs in India have not announced any significant change in fuel prices today, February 8, 2023. The last change in the petrol and diesel prices across the country was seen in the month of May 2022, when the excise duty on petrol was cut by ₹8 per litre and that of diesel was cut by ₹6 per litre. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 8:00 am.

New Delhi

Today, the petrol price in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the petrol price today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

Today, the petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

Kolkata

The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the petrol price today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.17 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

