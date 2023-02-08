Check Fuel Prices Today: Petrol And Diesel Prices On February 8, 2023

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

OMCs in India have not announced any significant change in fuel prices today, February 8, 2023. The last change in the petrol and diesel prices across the country was seen in the month of May 2022, when the excise duty on petrol was cut by ₹8 per litre and that of diesel was cut by ₹6 per litre. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 8:00 am.