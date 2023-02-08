Check Fuel Prices Today: Petrol And Diesel Prices On February 8, 2023

Fuel prices continue to remain stable in the country. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.
OMCs in India have not announced any significant change in fuel prices today, February 8, 2023. The last change in the petrol and diesel prices across the country was seen in the month of May 2022, when the excise duty on petrol was cut by ₹8 per litre and that of diesel was cut by ₹6 per litre. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 8:00 am.
Today, the petrol price in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price is ₹89.62 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹94.24 per litre.
The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.
In Ahmedabad, the petrol price today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.17 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.