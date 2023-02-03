ChatGPT Plus Subscription: Everything You Need To Know

ChatGPT Plus, the recently launched paid version of OpenAI's chatbot, offers faster response times, priority access to new feature

Updated On 03 Feb 2023

Chat GPT Plus Launched

OpenAI, the company behind Chat GPT3 has launched a paid version of the AI chatbot called ChatGPT recently. This paid version is currently only available for US-based users and costs $20 per user.

Chat GPT Plus Features

This new paid version of Chat GPT Provides users with access to ChatGPT during peak times and faster response times, as well as priority access to new features and improvements.

Expanding To Other Countries Soon

The company revealed that they have plans to introduce ChatGPT Plus to other countries soon. Moreover, OpenAI is also exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more accessibility. 

ChatGPT Plus Waitlist

Users who wish to purchase it must join the OpenAI ChatGPT Plus waitlist. OpenAI will reportedly start inviting people to use ChatGPT Plus from the waitlist in the coming days.

ChatGPT API

OpenAI is also launching another version of ChatGPT called the ‘Chat GPT API’. As per the company, ChatGPT API has been launched specifically for use by software developers and programmers. Users would also have to sign up for the ChatGPT API waitlist.

Free Version To Continue

While OpenAI rolls out paid ChatGPT versions with advanced features, the free version of ChatGPT will remain available for the general public to use for free.

Future Plans

Using feedback from the free version, the company has made important updates to ChatGPT. As per OpenAI’s website, the company will continue to refine and expand the offering based on user feedback and needs.

More Stories

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, 3rd February 2023

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 2

Samsung Galaxy S23 And S23 Plus: Check Out Specifications, Price, And More
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe