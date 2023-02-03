ChatGPT Plus Subscription: Everything You Need To Know

ChatGPT Plus, the recently launched paid version of OpenAI's chatbot, offers faster response times, priority access to new feature
OpenAI, the company behind Chat GPT3 has launched a paid version of the AI chatbot called ChatGPT recently. This paid version is currently only available for US-based users and costs $20 per user.
This new paid version of Chat GPT Provides users with access to ChatGPT during peak times and faster response times, as well as priority access to new features and improvements.
The company revealed that they have plans to introduce ChatGPT Plus to other countries soon. Moreover, OpenAI is also exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more accessibility.
Users who wish to purchase it must join the OpenAI ChatGPT Plus waitlist. OpenAI will reportedly start inviting people to use ChatGPT Plus from the waitlist in the coming days.
OpenAI is also launching another version of ChatGPT called the ‘Chat GPT API’. As per the company, ChatGPT API has been launched specifically for use by software developers and programmers. Users would also have to sign up for the ChatGPT API waitlist.
While OpenAI rolls out paid ChatGPT versions with advanced features, the free version of ChatGPT will remain available for the general public to use for free.
Using feedback from the free version, the company has made important updates to ChatGPT. As per OpenAI’s website, the company will continue to refine and expand the offering based on user feedback and needs.