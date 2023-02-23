ChatGPT For Answering Your WhatsApp Texts? Here's How It Works

Since its launch, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Now you can also use ChatGPT to answer your WhatsApp texts.

ChatGPT -Integrated WhatsApp

Billions rely on WhatsApp for daily communication, but replying to every message can be overwhelming. You can use ChatGPT to reply to your messages for you.

WhatsApp Does Not Officially Support ChatGPT

While WhatsApp has not provided official support for ChatGPT integration or even approved of this method, users can do this via a third-party website/tool.

How To Integrate ChatGPT Into WhatsApp?

You can follow these steps to integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp:

Step 1: Visit this url https://github.com/danielgross/whatsapp-gpt and click “download zip”.

 Click Here to Visit the URL

Step 2

Open the “Whatsapp-gpt-main” file in the terminal and then execute the “server.py” file in the terminal.

Step 3

Type “ls” and hit enter, then type in “python server.py” and enter and type in your phone number.

Step 4

Now, your phone number is automatically configured to the OpenAI chat page. Next, click on the “Verify I am a human” option.

Step 5

Go to your WhatsApp account, and you will find OpenAI ChatGPT. To check if ChatGPT is integrated into your WhatsApp, you can try to ask a question to the bot.

ChatGPT Is Not Always Accurate

It is important to remember that ChatGPT is an AI chatbot and may not always provide accurate or appropriate responses to your messages. You should use it wisely with caution.

