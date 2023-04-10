Car Loan Rates Compared: SBI vs HDFC vs Kotak vs Axis vs ICICI Bank & More

Thinking of buying a car? Check out some of the best car loan interest rates offered by various stop banks
The State Bank of India offers car loans on both new and old cars with interest rates ranging from 8.85% to 14.75% per annum.
HDFC Bank offers some of the lowest car loan rates on average, starting from 8.25% and going up to 16.95% per annum.
Depending on the applicant’s profile and car segment, among other things, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers car loans with interest rates between 7.70% to 25% per annum.
Axis Bank offers car loans for both new and used cars with interest rates starting from 8.55% and going up to 17% per annum.
Car loan interest rates at ICICI Bank start at 8.75% and go up to 18% based on the car segment of your interest.
Canara Bank offers car loans with varying interest rates between 9.25% to 11.95% on both new and used cars.
Interest rates offered by Bank of Baroda on car loans range from 9.40% to 12.65% per annum for new as well as used cars.