Car Loan Rates Compared: SBI vs HDFC vs Kotak vs Axis vs ICICI Bank & More

Thinking of buying a car? Check out some of the best car loan interest rates offered by various stop banks

Updated On 8:34 PM IST

SBI Car Loan Interest Rate

The State Bank of India offers car loans on both new and old cars with interest rates ranging from 8.85% to 14.75% per annum.

HDFC Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

HDFC Bank offers some of the lowest car loan rates on average, starting from 8.25% and going up to 16.95% per annum.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

Depending on the applicant’s profile and car segment, among other things, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers car loans with interest rates between 7.70% to 25% per annum.

Axis Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

Axis Bank offers car loans for both new and used cars with interest rates starting from 8.55% and going up to 17% per annum.

ICICI Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

Car loan interest rates at ICICI Bank start at 8.75% and go up to 18% based on the car segment of your interest.

Canara Bank Car Loan Interest Rate

Canara Bank offers car loans with varying interest rates between 9.25% to 11.95% on both new and used cars.

Bank Of Baroda Car Loan Interest Rate

Interest rates offered by Bank of Baroda on car loans range from 9.40% to 12.65% per annum for new as well as used cars.

