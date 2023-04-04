Byjus' New CFO Ajay Goel - Here's Everything You Need To Know

Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, roped in top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its CFO on April 4
Know more about Ajay Goel, his current role, experience and education and more
On April 3rd, BYJU'S announced the appointment of Ajay Goel, a former Group CFO (Acting) of Vedanta Resources, as their new CFO.
With his extensive experience and diverse skillset, Ajay is the ideal candidate to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer as we continue to chart the course of sustainable growth in this exciting new phase. His strategic thinking and financial acumen will be instrumental in helping us create even more value for our stakeholders.
Before his current role, Goel held the position of Group Deputy CFO at Vedanta Resources beginning in March 2021. He has previously worked at reputable companies such as Goel has previously worked at Diageo PLC, General Electric Co., Coca Cola Co. and Nestle SA.
Ajay Goel earned a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree in Accounting and Business/Management from St. Xavier's College in Bombay in 1997.
He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and Company Secretary (CS) with a single-digit national rank in both CA and CS.
He also has experience in a variety of fields, including directing mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring, funding strategy, taxation, developing high-performing teams, strategic finance, business partnerships, and decision support.