Budget 2023: New Quotes and Terms Used By Nirmala Sitharaman In Her Budget Speech

01 Feb 2023

First Budget in "Amrit Kaal"

Speaking about the Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long leadup to India@100".

MoS Finance Says: ‘Umeedon Ka Budget’

Ahead of the Budget 2023 presentation, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, said that this budget would be an ‘Umeedon Ka Budget’, matching the expectations of the general public.

"Janbhagidari"

“Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'janbhagidari' through 'sab ka saath, sab ka prayers is essential” said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Saptrishi for Budget 2023

The Union Budget 2023-24 adopts the 7 priorities that will act as the 'Saptrishi' to guide the country through the Amrit Kaal:

  • Inclusive Development

  • Reaching the last mile

  • Infrastructure and investment

  • Unleashing the potential

  • Green Growth

  • Youth Power

  • Finance Sector

Sri Ann (Millets)

“We are the largest producer and second largest exporter of Sri Ann (millets)” said Sitharaman. She added that the Union Budget 2023-24 envisages India becoming a global hub for Sri Ann. These include jowar, raagi, bajra, ramdana, cheena, and saama.

Make AI in India and Make AI work for India

Three centres of excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutions for the "Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India" scheme. The AI centres of excellence will focus on health, agriculture and sustainable cities.

MISHTI- Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats

The Finance Minister said that the government will take up mangrove plantations along the coastline under the new MISHTI scheme.

