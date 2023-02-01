Budget 2023: New Quotes and Terms Used By Nirmala Sitharaman In Her Budget Speech

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023. Let's take a look at some of the new terms used in this budget.
Speaking about the Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long leadup to India@100".
Ahead of the Budget 2023 presentation, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, said that this budget would be an ‘Umeedon Ka Budget’, matching the expectations of the general public.
“Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'janbhagidari' through 'sab ka saath, sab ka prayers is essential” said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Union Budget 2023-24 adopts the 7 priorities that will act as the 'Saptrishi' to guide the country through the Amrit Kaal:
Inclusive Development
Reaching the last mile
Infrastructure and investment
Unleashing the potential
Green Growth
Youth Power
Finance Sector
“We are the largest producer and second largest exporter of Sri Ann (millets)” said Sitharaman. She added that the Union Budget 2023-24 envisages India becoming a global hub for Sri Ann. These include jowar, raagi, bajra, ramdana, cheena, and saama.
Three centres of excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutions for the "Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India" scheme. The AI centres of excellence will focus on health, agriculture and sustainable cities.
The Finance Minister said that the government will take up mangrove plantations along the coastline under the new MISHTI scheme.