Budget 2023 Income Tax Slabs: 4 Ways Salaried Taxpayers Can Benefit From Expected Changes

Reduce Tax Rate On ₹15 Lakh And Above Slab (new regime)

As per the new regime, all those earning ₹15 lakh and above are required to pay 30% income tax, which is quite high compared to tax in many countries. It is expected that the slab is restructured to reduce the tax to 20% for ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh and to 25% for people earning above ₹20 lakh.