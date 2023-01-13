Budget 2023: 8 Important Terminologies To Know Before The Budget

Direct And Indirect Tax

Direct tax is a type of tax which is directly levied on the income of individuals and corporates. Here the incidence and impact of taxation fall on the same entity. Some examples of direct taxes are income tax, corporate tax, property tax, inheritance tax, etc. Indirect tax is a type of tax which is levied on the goods and services supplied. Here the incidence and impact of taxation do not fall on the same entity. Some examples of indirect taxes are GST, customs duty, central excise, etc.