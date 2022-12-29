Budget 2022 Recap: Top 10 Highlights

As we approach Budget 2023, lets have a quick recap of some of the key takeaways from Budget 2022

Updated On 29 Dec 2022

1. Capital Expenditure to be stepped up by 35.4%

Outlay for capital expenditure to be upped from Rs 4.54 lakh crore earlier to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.

2. PM Gatishakti Programme emphasised

7 engines of growth (roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, logistics infrastructure).

National Highways Network will be expanded by 25,000 km in FY23.

Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to compliment the public resources.

3. ECLGS Scheme for MSMEs

ECLGS Scheme for MSMEs extended to March 2023 and expanded

Added cover of Rs 50,000 crore. Total cover now at Rs 5 lakh crore.

4. SEZ Act to be replaced with new legislation

It will cover all large existing and new industrial enclaves to enhance competitiveness of exports

5. Crypto Tax provision

Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset taxed at 30%.

No deduction on any expenditure or allowance other than cost of acquisition.

TDS at 1% above certain monetary threshold.

6. Lower Tax on new manufacturing units extended

15% lower tax rate for manufacturing units extended for one more year till March 2024.

7. Post Office Banking boost

100% of India’s 1.5 lakh post offices will be on-boarded on core banking system in 2022.

8. Digital Rupee

India to introduce digital rupee issued by RBI in FY23

9. Schemes on Low Income Housing + Tap Water In Homes sustained

Housing projects allotted Rs 48,000 cr for FY23 under PM Housing scheme. Allotted Rs 48,000 cr for FY23 under PM Housing scheme

Current coverage of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal is 8.7 crore of this 5.5 crore households were provided tap water in last two years itself.

Allocation of Rs 60,000 crore has been made to this scheme in 2022-23.

10. Atmanirbhar Defence manufacturing

68% of defence procurement budget earmarked for domestic private industry.

Defence R&D to be opened for startups, institutes and academic outlets, 25% of R&D budget allotted towards this

