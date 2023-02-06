BMC Budget 2023: 10 Key Highlights

The BMC presented its budget for the year 2023-24 to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on February 4, 2023.

Updated On 06 Feb 2023

BMC Budget 2023

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is India’s richest municipal corporation, presented a ₹52,619.07 Crore budget for the year 2023-24 on Saturday, February 4, 2023. This is approximately a 14.52% hike as compared to the BMC’s 2022-23 budget.

Capital And Revenue Expenditure

In the BMC Budget 2023, ₹27,247.80 Crore has been allotted towards capital expenditure and ₹25,305.94 Crore has gone towards revenue expenditure. This is the first time that the BMC is going to spend 52% of its budget estimates on capital expenditure and 48% on revenue expenditure.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project

₹3,545 Crore out of the BMC Budget for 2023 has been allocated for the Coastal Road Project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road

The BMC has allocated ₹1,060 Crore for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. This road is expected to reduce the travel distance between Mumbai’s Western suburbs and Thane city.

Allocation For BEST

The BMC has allotted ₹800 Crore to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) this year. In the BMC Budget for 2022-23, BEST received an allocation of ₹1,382.28 Crore.

Electric BEST Buses

The BMC has said that BEST will have 3,400 electric buses in Mumbai by December 2023. The 3,500 existing diesel BEST buses will be converted to CNG buses.

Aarogya Kutumbam Scheme

During the BMC Budget 2023, the civic body launched a door-to-door scheme called Aarogya Kutumbam. This scheme is proposed for adopting strategies like increasing awareness, community-based early screening, new treatment protocol, and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Education

The BMC Budget 2023 estimate for education has been reduced to ₹3,347 Crore, which is a marginal reduction as against last year’s ₹3,370 Crore.

Digital Classroom Programme

In its Budget for 2023-24, the BMC announced a Digital Classroom Programme. A systematic database of education curriculum will be created under this programme, along with classes and curricular activities through LED smart boards.

BMC Parking App

The civic body also announced that it will develop a parking app. All public parking lots will be regulated through this app and citizens will be able to pre-book their parking slots using the app.

Urban Greening Project

Under the urban greening project to tackle pollution, the BMC announced that 1 Lakh trees will be planted along Mithi, Mahakali caves, Swami Vivekananda Udyan, and Bharat Van Udyan in Marol through ecologically sustainable planting practices.

