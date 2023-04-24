Blue, Gold, Or Grey: What Do Ticks Of Different Colour Mean On Twitter?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has changed the social media platform’s verification system, causing a lot of confusion among users.
For years, the Twitter blue tick was a coveted checkmark given to influential personalities and organisations.
Now, the new checkmarks come in three different colours: blue, gold, and grey, each with its own meaning. Let us understand the meaning of each colour-coded Twitter checkmark under this new verification system.
Blue Tick: The blue tick is given to an account that has an active Twitter Blue subscription and meets Twitter’s eligibility requirements. Unlike the previous process, these accounts will not undergo any review to confirm that they meet the notable, authentic, and active criteria.
Gold Tick: The gold tick is given to official business accounts through Twitter Verified Organisations. These accounts will display a square profile picture.
Grey Tick: The grey tick is provided to an account that represents a government/multilateral organisation or officials. These may include main executive office accounts, main embassy and consulate accounts, heads of state, deputy heads of state, national-level cabinet members, etc.