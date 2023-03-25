Big Relief By UIDAI On Aadhaar Card Update - Check Details Here

UIDAI recently declared that residents in India can update their Aadhaar cards online for free until June 14, 2023
Aadhaar holders are advised to update their Aadhaar details to ensure accuracy of data saved in UIDAI database. Follow the steps below to Update Your Aadhaar Card For Free Before June 14
Go to the official UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in/.
Choose “Update Your Aadhaar” from the drop-down menu by clicking the “My Aadhaar” tab on the homepage.
You will be redirected to the “Update Aadhaar Information (Online)” page. There, select the “Proceed to Update Aadhaar” option.
Click on “Send OTP” after entering your Aadhaar number and the captcha verification code.
Hit the “Login” button after entering the OTP.
You will see a number of options to edit your demographic information. Choose the information you wish to edit and carefully enter the new information.
After making the necessary modifications, click “Submit”.
Select the “Submit Update Request” button after uploading the necessary scanned papers.
You will get an Update Request Number (URN) on your registered mobile number after submitting the request. This URN can be used to monitor the progress of your update request.
To find out the status of your Aadhaar, go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and select “Check Enrollment & Update Status”. Put in your URN and captcha code.
