Best Savings Account Interest Rates Of Top Banks As Of March 2023

Lets look at the latest rates offered by SBI, HDFC, Axis, ICICI, PNB, Kotak and Bandhan bank
This public sector bank is offering an interest rate of 2.70% per annum on savings account having balances less than Rs. 10 crores.
On savings accounts with a minimum balance of Rs. 50 lakhs or less, HDFC Bank provides a 3% annual interest rate. An interest rate of 3.50% per year is offered for account balances more than Rs. 50 lakhs.
On Axis Bank savings accounts with balances under Rs. 50 lakhs, a 3% annual interest rate is offered. Account balances between Rs. 50 lakhs and less than Rs. 800 crores get 3.50% interest.
ICICI Bank will pay 3% interest annually on savings accounts with balances under Rs. 50 lakhs and 3.50% interest annually on accounts with balances of Rs. 50 lakhs or above.
PNB offers a 2.70% annual interest rate on savings accounts with account balances under Rs. 10 lakhs. The interest rate is 2.75% for account balances between Rs. 10 lakh and less than Rs. 100 crores, while it is 3% for account balances beyond Rs. 100 crores.
This bank is offering an interest rate of 3.50% per annum for saving account balances up to Rs. 50 lakhs and a 4% interest rate on accounts with balances above Rs. 50 lakhs.
As of March 2023, savings bank accounts holding a daily balance of up to Rs. 1 lakh will receive 3.00% interest rate.