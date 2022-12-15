Bernard Arnault's Net Worth, Business; Companies Owned By World's Richest Person

Bernard Arnault, the founder & CEO of LVMH recently became the richest person in the world, with net worth of around $172 billion
Some major wine and spirits companies owned by LVMH are: Dom Perignon, Moet and Chandon, Mercier, Ruinan, Krug, Chandon Estates, Newton, Mount Adam, and many more.
Under LVMH, Bernard Arnault also owns many prominent fashion brands such as Louie Vuitton, Celine, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Christian Lacroix and many more.
Under this category, LVMH owns luxury brands such as: Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain, Kenzo Parfums, Hard Candy, Fresh, Bliss, Urban Decay and many others.
Under the category of selective retailing, Bernard Arnault owns the following brands under LVMH: DFS, Miami Cruiseline, Sephora, Solstice, Le Bon Marche and more
Under LVMH, Bernard Arnault owns some of the most famous watch and jewellery brands like: Tag Heuer, Montres Christian Dior, Ebel, Zenith, Omas, Fred, Chaumet and more.
Other prominent brands owned by Arnault under LVMH include: Phillips, de Pury & Luxembourg, Etude Tajan, Radio Classique, La Tribune, Jazzman, Sephora.com, eLuxury and more.