Bernard Arnault's Net Worth, Business; Companies Owned By World's Richest Person

Bernard Arnault, the founder & CEO of LVMH recently became the richest person in the world, with net worth of around $172 billion

Updated On 15 Dec 2022

Bernard Arnault Networth: $172 Billion

Recently, Bernard Arnault, founder and CEO of LVMH surpassed Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $172 billion. Under the LVMH umbrella, Arnault owns a wide majority of companies and luxury brands.

Companies Owned: Wines And Spirits

Some major wine and spirits companies owned by LVMH are: Dom Perignon, Moet and Chandon, Mercier, Ruinan, Krug, Chandon Estates, Newton, Mount Adam, and many more.

Fashion And Leather Goods

Under LVMH, Bernard Arnault also owns many prominent fashion brands such as Louie Vuitton, Celine, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Christian Lacroix and many more.

Perfumes And Cosmetics 

Under this category, LVMH owns luxury brands such as: Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain, Kenzo Parfums, Hard Candy, Fresh, Bliss, Urban Decay and many others.

Selective Retailing 

Under the category of selective retailing, Bernard Arnault owns the following brands under LVMH: DFS, Miami Cruiseline, Sephora, Solstice, Le Bon Marche and more

Watches And Jewellery 

Under LVMH, Bernard Arnault owns some of the most famous watch and jewellery brands like: Tag Heuer, Montres Christian Dior, Ebel, Zenith, Omas, Fred, Chaumet and more.

Other Businesses

Other prominent brands owned by Arnault under LVMH include: Phillips, de Pury & Luxembourg, Etude Tajan, Radio Classique, La Tribune, Jazzman, Sephora.com, eLuxury and more.

More Stories

Check out the latest list of the top 10 richest people in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Check out the latest FD rates for SBI, IOB, Yes Bank and Kotak after the recent repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India.

Use these simple steps to register for SBI net banking online
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe