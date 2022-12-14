Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, Gautam Adani; Check Out Top 10 Richest People In The World

Check out the latest list of the top 10 richest people in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Bernard Arnault recently surpassed Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world. A French guy, Arnault is the CEO of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), one of the largest fashion companies in the world.
Elon Musk is a businessman and investor who is the CEO of companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter. While his net worth has dropped a bit over the past year, he still remains the second richest person in the world.
Gautam Adani is an Indian business magnate who is the founder and owner of Adani Group, a conglomerate which contains a large variety of valuable companies in many different industries.
Jeff Bezos is the founder and ex-CEO of Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce platforms that operates in most countries around the world.
As the founder and ex-CEO of Microsoft, one of the largest tech companies in the world, Bill Gates has remained on the chart for the richest people in the world for the better part of two decades.
Warren Buffet is an American business and investor, who is the founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate which mainly earns revenue through insurance and then invests into a variety of securities.
Larry Ellison is an American business magnate and also the founder and former CEO of Oracle Corporation, one of the largest and most influential tech companies.
Steve Ballmer is an American investor and businessman who also served as the CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 20014. Steve Ballmer also owns the team Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.
Mukesh Ambani is an Indian businessman and the chairman as well as managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., which is also the most valuable company based out of India.
Larry Page is an American businessman, computer scientist and one of the earliest internet entrepreneurs, as he had co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998.