Benefits Of LIC Bima Jyoti Plan

LIC Bima Jyoti offers assured benefits, making it an apt investment for traditional investors in India. Learn about its benefits.
LIC Bima Jyoti is an individual, non-participating, non-linked life assurance savings insurance plan which will assist in meeting your future financial demands including providing insurance coverage in case something untoward happens to you.
If your insurance policy reaches maturity, you will be entitled to receive the basic sum assured as the sum assured on maturity together with Guaranteed Additions.
Your policy will be supplemented at the end of each policy term by an amount of Rs. 50 per thousand basic sum assured. The guaranteed addition will be paid to the nominee in the event of the policy holder’s death, providing the premiums have been paid on time, otherwise, this benefit would end.
The sum assured will be paid to the nominee if the policyholder passes away untimely during the policy term. For instance, if death occurs during the policy term either before or after the date of commencement of risk, the nominee will, in either case, receive the promised sum.
You have the option of paying your premiums annually, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly.