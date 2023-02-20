BAFTA Film Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

Here’s a list of all the winners from the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 held in London.
"All Quiet on the Western Front" won the BAFTA Best Film Award.
"The Banshees of Inisherin" was honoured with the Outstanding British Film award.
Charlotte Wells, the Writer & Director of “Aftersun” won in this category for her aforementioned film.
"All Quiet on the Western Front" again bagged an award in the non-English film category.
"Navalny" was named as the Best Documentary at BAFTA.
"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" was awarded with the Best Animated Film title.
Edward Berger won the Best Director award for his work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.
Martin McDonagh bagged an award for Best Original Screenplay for his exceptional work in the film, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson together bagged an award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for their work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.
Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress Award for her performance in “TÁR”.
Austin Butler scored a Best Actor award for his epic performance in and as “Elvis”.
Kerry Condon bagged another win for “The Banshees of Inisherin” in the Best Supporting Actress category.
Barry Keoghan won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
Volker Bertelmann's work in “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned him the award for the Best Original Score.
Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian won the award for Best Casting for their impeccable work in “Elvis”.
James Friend got awarded with the Best Cinematography award for his creative work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.
Paul Rogers scored the Best Editing award for his crisp and sharp editing skills showcased in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.
Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino bagged the award for Best Production Design for their opulent set-up in the film “Babylon”.
“Elvis” bagged another award as Catherine Martin got appreciated for her costume design.
Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower behind the amazing makeup and hair in “Elvis” won an award for all their hardwork.
Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler won the Best Sound award for their realistic work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.
Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon fittingly won the Best Special Visual Effects award for their work on “Avatar: The Way of Water”.
"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" won the award for the Best British Short Animation.
"An Irish Goodbye" scored an award for the Best British Short Film.
Emma Mackey was named as the BAFTA EE Rising Star at the award ceremony.