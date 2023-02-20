BAFTA Film Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

Here’s a list of all the winners from the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 held in London.

Updated On 20 Feb 2023

Best Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" won the BAFTA Best Film Award.

Outstanding British Film

"The Banshees of Inisherin" was honoured with the Outstanding British Film award.

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Charlotte Wells, the Writer & Director of “Aftersun” won in this category for her aforementioned film.

Best Film Not In The English Language

"All Quiet on the Western Front" again bagged an award in the non-English film category.

Best Documentary

"Navalny" was named as the Best Documentary at BAFTA.

Best Animated Film

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" was awarded with the Best Animated Film title.

Best Director

Edward Berger won the Best Director award for his work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh bagged an award for Best Original Screenplay for his exceptional work in the film, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson together bagged an award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for their work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress Award for her performance in “TÁR”.

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler scored a Best Actor award for his epic performance in and as “Elvis”.

Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon bagged another win for “The Banshees of Inisherin” in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann's work in “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned him the award for the Best Original Score.

Best Casting

Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamian won the award for Best Casting for their impeccable work in “Elvis”.

Best Cinematography

James Friend got awarded with the Best Cinematography award for his creative work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Best Editing

Paul Rogers scored the Best Editing award for his crisp and sharp editing skills showcased in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino bagged the award for Best Production Design for their opulent set-up in the film “Babylon”.

Best Costume Design

“Elvis” bagged another award as Catherine Martin got appreciated for her costume design.

Best Makeup And Hair

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower behind the amazing makeup and hair in “Elvis” won an award for all their hardwork.

Best Sound

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler won the Best Sound award for their realistic work in “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

Best Special Visual Effects

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon fittingly won the Best Special Visual Effects award for their work on “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Best British Short Animation

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" won the award for the Best British Short Animation.

Best British Short Film

"An Irish Goodbye" scored an award for the Best British Short Film.

EE Rising Star

Emma Mackey was named as the BAFTA EE Rising Star at the award ceremony.

More Stories

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 20

Made In India Flying Taxi To Simplify Urban Commuting

Layoffs In February 2023: Companies That Recently Announced Layoffs
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe