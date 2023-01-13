Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX To Kia EV9, Top Unveils On The First Day

MG 4 Electric Hatchback And Other MG Electric Cars

The MG 4 electric hatchback was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This new electric car uses a single motor and rear-wheel drive and has two battery options: 51kWh and 64kWh. The smaller one can go for up to 350km and the bigger one for up to 452km on a single charge. Moreover, MG also unveiled other electric car models such as MG 5 Electric Station Wagon, eMG Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, as well as the MG eHS hybrid SUV.