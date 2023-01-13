Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX To Kia EV9, Top Unveils On The First Day

After a 3-year break during the pandemic period, the Delhi Auto Expo is back in 2023
As the first major reveal of day 1 of the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki showed off their new electric SUV concept, the eVX, which they are working on with Toyota. It's about 4.3 meters long and has a battery that can go for around 550km on a single charge.
Maruti Suzuki also showed off a new version of their Brezza model at the Auto Expo 2023, which will run on CNG. It will use the same engine as the Ertiga CNG, and will have both manual and automatic transmission options, making Brezza CNG one of the first CNG cars in India to have an automatic option.
MG Motor launched two new versions of their SUVs, the Hector and Hector Plus. The newly upgraded cars cost ₹14.73 lakh and ₹20.80 lakh respectively. The new MG Hector as well as the new Hector Plus have new exterior and interior designs, and new safety features. However, the new facelifted cars have the same mechanics as the previous models.
MG also unveiled an electric MPV called the Mifa 9 during the Auto Expo 2023. The Mifa 9 has a 245 horsepower electric motor, and a 90kWh battery that offers a travel distance of 440km on a single charge. It's already sold overseas under the name Maxus.
The MG 4 electric hatchback was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This new electric car uses a single motor and rear-wheel drive and has two battery options: 51kWh and 64kWh. The smaller one can go for up to 350km and the bigger one for up to 452km on a single charge. Moreover, MG also unveiled other electric car models such as MG 5 Electric Station Wagon, eMG Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, as well as the MG eHS hybrid SUV.
Hyundai also launched the much-awaited Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo, and revealed that the introductory price for the first 500 buyers would be ₹44.95 lakh. The Hyundai Ioniq has a 217 horsepower electric motor and a 72.6kWh battery which can run for a maximum distance of 631km on a single charge. Moreover, Hyundai also revealed the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, which would be available in two battery options: 53kWh and 77kWh.
Kia showed off a new electric SUV concept called the EV9 at the Auto Expo 2023. It's about the same size as a Range Rover and will go into production at the end of 2023. It has a 77.4kWh battery but it has not yet been revealed how far it can go on a single charge or how powerful it is.
Kia also showed off a new car called the KA4 (also called the Carnival) at the Auto Expo 2023. It has an SUV-like design, safety features, and two 12.3-inch screens inside. It will probably use the same 201 horsepower, 2.2-litre diesel engine as the previous version.
Toyota also revealed a new version of its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser LC 300, at the Auto Expo 2023. It's the first new Toyota Land Cruiser in 14 years. In India, it will have a 3.3-litre V6 turbo diesel engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Toyota also had a new electric SUV, the bZ4X, on display at the Auto Expo 2023. It's going to be offered in two versions: a single motor, front-wheel drive and a dual-motor, four-wheel drive. It has a 71.4 kWh battery that offers a travel distance of 450km on a single charge.
One of the biggest reveals of the first day of Auto Expo 2023 was Tata's unveiling of the Harrier EV concept. The new Harrier EV will be available for purchase in 2024, but the company hasn't released the details about the car yet. However, it was mentioned that it will have two motors and an all-wheel drive.
Tata also had two other new cars on display at their stand, the CNG versions of the Punch SUV and Altroz hatchback. They haven't confirmed the details yet, but it's likely that both will use the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine as the Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG models. Moreover, an upgraded version of the Tata Altroz, the Altroz Racer was also unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.