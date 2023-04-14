Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone Ultimate Launched In India

Check out their prices, buying details, and specifications.

Updated On 2:52 PM IST

Asus ROG Phone 7 And ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Price

The Asus ROG Phone 7 has been launched in India at a price of ₹74,999. Meanwhile, the more advanced variant, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, has been priced at ₹99,999. The devices will officially go on sale in May 2023.

Display

Both variants of the ROG 7 phone come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a resolution of 1080x2448 pixels.

Cameras

Similarly for the cameras, both the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate feature a 50 MP main camera with a triple camera setup as well as a 32MP sensor for the selfie or front camera.

Processor and GPU

The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, an octa-core CPU, and an Adreno 740 GPU.

RAM And Internal Memory

The ROG Phone 7 comes with 12GB or 16GB RAM options, and 256GB or 512GB internal memory options. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, on the other hand, has 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory by default.

Operating System

The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate run on the latest Android 13, with ROG UI and Zen UI, respectively. As per reports, ASUS will also provide two more Android updates in the future for these devices.

Battery And Charging

Both of these new ROG 7 series of smartphones come with a 6,000-mAh battery and support fast-charging of up to 65W.

Connectivity

These ROG devices come with connectivity features that include 4G, 5G, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax, among others.

More Stories

7 Best 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under ₹20,000 in India

6 Best Credit Cards For Beginners

KKR vs SRH: 5 Players To Select In Your Team
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe