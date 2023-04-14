Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone Ultimate Launched In India

Check out their prices, buying details, and specifications.
The Asus ROG Phone 7 has been launched in India at a price of ₹74,999. Meanwhile, the more advanced variant, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, has been priced at ₹99,999. The devices will officially go on sale in May 2023.
Both variants of the ROG 7 phone come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a resolution of 1080x2448 pixels.
Similarly for the cameras, both the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate feature a 50 MP main camera with a triple camera setup as well as a 32MP sensor for the selfie or front camera.
The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, an octa-core CPU, and an Adreno 740 GPU.
The ROG Phone 7 comes with 12GB or 16GB RAM options, and 256GB or 512GB internal memory options. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, on the other hand, has 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory by default.
The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate run on the latest Android 13, with ROG UI and Zen UI, respectively. As per reports, ASUS will also provide two more Android updates in the future for these devices.
Both of these new ROG 7 series of smartphones come with a 6,000-mAh battery and support fast-charging of up to 65W.
These ROG devices come with connectivity features that include 4G, 5G, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax, among others.