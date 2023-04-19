As Mukesh Ambani Turns 66, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Asia's Richest Man

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries celebrates his birthday on April 19
Mukesh Ambani, the richest man of Asia and the chairman and majority shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited, turned 66 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The business tycoon was born in Aden, Yemen, in 1957.
Ambani is reputed to be a humble individual who enjoys eating home-cooked food. He also practises meditation and works out in the morning to keep healthy and active.
He has three siblings: two sisters Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari and Dipti Dattaraj Salgaocar, and a brother, Anil Ambani.
Ambani is a chemical engineering graduate and an MBA dropout from Stanford University in California.
Ambani joined Reliance Industries, his father's company, after completing his education. The company's operations were expanded under his leadership from petrochemicals to textiles, refining, and oil and gas exploration.
He was India's first rupee trillionaire in 2007.
Ambani won the Businessman of the Year award in 2010, the TIME 100 Most Influential People award in 2019, and the Iconic Business Leader of the Decade Award in 2020.
On April 4, he was recognised as Asia's richest person in Forbes' list of the world's billionaires for 2023.
He was named the second-best CEO in the world by the Global Brand Guardianship Index 2023 and was named the fifth-best CEO in the world by Harvard Business Review.
He founded the Indian telecom firm Jio and is the owner of the Mumbai Indians, a franchise team in the Indian Premier League.
Ambani's property in Mumbai, Antilia, is one of the most expensive properties in the world. The 27-story structure has a ballroom, spa, and helipads, among other opulent amenities, and is valued at over $2 billion.