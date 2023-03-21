As Amazon Cuts 9,000 Jobs, Know About Other Major Layoffs In 2023 So Far

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the e-commerce giant will eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the coming weeks
In a statement on March 20, 2023, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the e-commerce giant will eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the coming weeks. This marks the third major round of layoffs at Amazon since November 2022.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on March 14, 2023, that the social media company will be cutting 10,000 jobs over the next two months and closing hiring plans for 5,000 open positions that had not been filled.
Software company Atlassian said it plans to lay off 500 employees. Co-CEOs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar cited the difficult and changing macroeconomic environment as the reason for these job cuts.
Twitter reportedly laid off at least 200 out of its 2,000 employees on the night of February 25, 2023. This came just weeks after Elon Musk pledged to stabilise the organisation post several rounds of layoffs.
McKinsey & Co. is reportedly set to trim around 2,000 jobs as the company faces a tricky economic landscape. These McKinsey layoffs are expected to focus on support staff in non-client-facing roles.
According to a Financial Times report, KPMG is likely to lay off 700 employees, making it the first Big Four firm to announce layoffs. This is part of the firm’s cross-cutting measure that will impact 2% of its workforce.
Microsoft-owned internet technology management company GitHub announced that it will be laying off 10% of its workforce. The company said this move is part of a budgetary realignment that is aimed to preserve its business’s health in the short term.